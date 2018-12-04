EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cold start with temperatures near freezing. Clear skies today with lighter winds. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. More sunshine tomorrow, but only a little bit warmer. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the mid 50s. Cloud cover begins to increase Thursday with a chance for rain late in the day. That chance for showers and thundershowers becomes likely Friday, with some heavy rainfall possible through Friday night. The cold front arrives early Saturday and should bring the rain to an end early in the day. Temperatures this weekend will be cold with blustery northwest winds gusting to 20-25 mph. Expect temperatures both Saturday and Sunday to struggle to make it out of the 40s. The cold weather will continue into early next week.