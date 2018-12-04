Nacogdoches County sheriff posts bodycam footage of recent high-speed chase

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Sheriff Jason Bridges posted the intense footage that an NCSO deputy’s bodycam captured during a recent high-speed chase to illustrate the concerns he has with the ongoing radio issues law enforcement officers deal with in Nacogdoches County.
Bridges posted the video on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“I am posting this video due to the concerns that I have over our radio issues in the county,” Bridges wrote in the Facebook post. “As you can see first hand, when the deputy gets out on his portable, dispatch is never able to hear him. This is a continued concern for our first reponders.”
Bridges said in the post that minutes passed before the deputy was able to get back to his car radio and verify that he was OK and that the suspect was in custody.
“At some point in the near future, our radio issues will have to be addressed,” Bridges said in the Facebook post. “Along with the aging of the Nacogdoches County Jail, our radio issue has also become a top priority. Communications are critical for all our first responders, and I hope the community will support the county when the time comes to fix this radio system that fails us on a daily basis.”
In the video, the NCSO deputy can be seen driving his patrol unit as he chases a suspect who was later identified as Bradley Fuller. Flashes of street lights can be seen through the patrol unit’s windshield until Fuller’s vehicle comes to a stop in the field. It also shows the deputy pointing a gun toward Fuller and yelling at him to get out of his pickup before he takes the man into custody.
A previous post on the NCSO Facebook page stated that Fuller got up to speeds of about 100 mph during the chase.
Fuller, 29, of Carthage, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.