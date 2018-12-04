Two Texas teams expected with XFL reboot

The league will announce the 8 charter teams on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT. Early media reports suggest Houston and Dallas will be home to franchises. If true it will be interesting to see if Texas, a state that supports every level of football, will get behind more football. Other hosts cities are expected to be Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Tampa, New York and St. Louis. If the reports are true, only Los Angeles and New York would be cities that hosted both versions of the league.