Two Texas teams expected with XFL reboot

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The league that first raised eyebrows at the beginning of the new millennium is back and could be playing in Texas.
The XFL promised to be cutting edge and different than the NFL, but the first time around it failed to deliver the hype promised by World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon. After only one season of sub-par football, the league folded in 2001.
Earlier this year, however the McMahon announced the league was being rebooted and would bring the league back. Unlike the fast startup the first time around, the league looks to be more thought out. After the 2000 announcement it took only 12 months to form franchises and get the league going. This time it will be a little longer with the first games not taking place until 2020.
The league will announce the 8 charter teams on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT. Early media reports suggest Houston and Dallas will be home to franchises. If true it will be interesting to see if Texas, a state that supports every level of football, will get behind more football. Other hosts cities are expected to be Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Tampa, New York and St. Louis. If the reports are true, only Los Angeles and New York would be cities that hosted both versions of the league.
The big difference this time is that WWE will not be involved as McMahon is launching the rebrand under another venture, Alpha Entertainment. All the teams will be owned by the league and will compete in a 10 game season followed by the playoffs which are expected to be two weeks.
