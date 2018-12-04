U.S. Navy releases video detailing former President George H.W. Bush’s military service

WASHINGTON D.C., TX (KLTV) - In honor of former President George H.W. Bush’s recent death, the U.S. Navy released an animated video that details Bush’s military service during World War II.
Bush, America’s 41s president, died at the age of 94 at his home in Houston on Nov. 30. Currently, Bush’s body is lying in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building. A state funeral will be held for him in the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
During World War II, Bush served as a torpedo bomber pilot in the Pacific theater. At the time, he was the youngest naval aviator in U.S. history. After he was shot down, he was rescued by a U.S. Navy submarine. Over the course of the war, Bush flew 58 combat missions, made 126 carrier landings, and massed 1,228 hours of flying time, the video states.
The U.S. Navy video also stated that Bush earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals during his military service.
