WebExtra: Former SFA regent shares memories of 41st president

NACOGDOCHE, TX (KTRE) - East Texas News spoke to a former Stephen F. Austin State University regent who once served as former President George H.W. Bush’s campaign manager.
Patty Greer said that she has fond memories of the Republican national Convention in Houston. She said that she met Ronald Reagan who was then president of the United States and that Bush kept her running around Houston on a golf cart during the day. She said at night, they would go to the big auditorium to hear the various speakers.
Greer added that she will always remember how gracious Bush was.
During the story on East Texas News tonight, Greer will discuss Bush’s visit to the SFA campus for its 75th anniversary.
