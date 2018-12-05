Better East Texas: Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts making a difference

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Years ago, we used to see abducted or missing persons’ pictures printed on milk cartons. Now, we have social media, cell phones and mobile news apps delivering notifications of Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts. How times have changed.
The Amber Alert was created in response to the murder of young girl in Arlington, Texas, back in 1996, and has gone from a somewhat passive plastering on some media to an intrusive definitive alert that cannot be ignored. For the past 20 plus years, Amber Alerts have been delivered by just about every media platform. But do they work?
Well, in the 20 years since their creation, Amber Alerts have led to the recovery of more than 1,000 children. A thousand lives removed from some sort of harm’s way. Now, most child abductions are triggered by family related events but not all, and regardless, these children are put in situations they are helpless in and Amber Alerts lead to solutions.
Alerts also go out on missing persons. In Rusk County, friends, family members and law enforcement are currently searching for Kimberly Flint, who was last seen two months ago. Her vehicle was found wrecked in Rusk County, but no evidence of Flint’s whereabouts has been found as yet.
Senior alerts are regularly issued when a senior citizen who needs assistance goes missing. So yes, these alerts work, and we should all take note when we see signs or get the alerts through media.
Lives, both young and old are saved when someone, someone paying attention, makes a connection and that makes for a Better East Texas.
