Center Police Department: Shooting incident still under investigation

CENTER TX (KTRE) - The Center Police Department is still investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 500 block of Lakewood Drive on Nov. 27. The victim was shot in the shoulder while he was working in his backyard.
According to a press release, Center PD officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Lakewood Drive on Nov. 27 in reference a 911 call about a man who had been shot.
“The male subject was outside working in the backyard when he heard several shots,” the press release stated. “He was then struck in the shoulder and was transported to the Center E.R. for treatment. The victim was treated and released a short time later.”
The case is still under investigation, the press release stated.
