FAWD: First Alert Weather day scheduled for Friday through midday Saturday morning

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** has been issued for Friday and the first half of the day on Saturday as heavy rainfall and possible flooding will be possible throughout East Texas.
An approaching storm system from the Pacific will lead to increasing clouds on Thursday before widespread, heavy rainfall moves in for Friday and the first half of the day on Saturday.
It does appear the rain will be heaviest late in the day on Friday and will continue through the overnight hours, lingering through at least the first half of the day on Saturday before the wet weather tapers off and shifts east of our area.
This rain will likely disrupt your weekend plans, especially if you have anything lined up for Saturday in East Texas.
Rainfall amounts with this end of week weather system will average three-to-five inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible.
It is in these isolated, higher amounts that exceed five-to-six inches where flooding will be a distinct possibility.
The main impact areas will be for those low-lying areas that are prone to flooding whenever we get these rain events in the Piney Woods. Rivers and bayous may also have some lowland flooding issues, especially for those of you that reside next to one of these bodies of water in a flood plain.
