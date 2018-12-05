A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday, early Saturday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** has been issued for Friday and the first half of the day on Saturday as heavy rainfall and possible flooding will be likely throughout East Texas.
An approaching storm system from the Pacific will lead to increasing clouds on Thursday before widespread, heavy rainfall moves in for Friday and the first half of the day on Saturday.
It does appear the rain will be heaviest late in the day on Friday and will continue through the overnight hours, lingering through at least the first half of the day on Saturday.
Rainfall amounts with this end of week weather system will average three-to-five inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible.
In addition to the rain, it will be cold, with blustery, north winds putting an even bigger chill in the air this weekend.
Some peeks of sunshine will take place on Sunday, but it will be a cold sunshine at that, with highs struggling to make it out of the 40′s.
Clearing skies will lead to a couple of light freezes for early next week with cold mornings giving way to cool afternoons.
