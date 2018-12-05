Last of 4 suspects pleads not guilty in Ohio family slayings

Edward "Jake" Wagner enters the courtroom for arraignment at the Pike County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Waverly, Ohio. The first of four family members charged with the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the potential death penalty case. Wagner acknowledged the 23 counts against him but said little else. He is being held without bond. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool) (AP)