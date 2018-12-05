Lufkin Marine Corps League has storage for toy donations thanks to local business

LUFKIN TX (KTRE) - This year, The Lufkin Marine Corps League was in need of a facility to store their donations for Toys for Tots.
Thanks to one local business, they now have that building to help assist families.
Dewayne Shoemaker is the owner of Precision Auto Body and the Original Tall Timbers Gymnastics building located on Centralia Avenue.
Shoemaker originally purchased the building to add on to Precision Auto-Body but has not been able to use it yet.
After hearing about The Lufkin Marine Corps League needing a facility to store donations, he and his employees thought it would be a good idea to offer their building.
Office Manager Kayla Westbrook says she is happy to work for a company that is willing to give back to the community.
"It’s definitely more rewarding, I mean, seeing this side of it. Even if we weren’t getting any use out of it and even if we were, it’s more beneficial this way just to see the help that it will be for families and to give back,”
Lufkin Marine Corps League will be able to use the building until the end of the season.
Donations can be dropped off the original Tall Timbers Gymnastics building from 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and participating locations until December 15.
