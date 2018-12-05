Lufkin PD: Driver found dead with gunshot wound after vehicle hits light pole

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After a vehicle hit a light pole, Lufkin police officers approached the car and found the driver dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A revolver was found in the vehicle’s floorboard.
According to the Lufkin Police Department media report, LPD officers were dispatched out to a wreck in the 2800 block of South John Redditt Drive at about 9:57 a.m.
Tuesday. A Kia Soul crossed from the northbound lanes of the loop after it passed Ashley Furniture, and it went into the southbound lanes, where it hit a light pole near Gann Medford Real Estate.
When the LPD officers approached the vehicle, they found that the driver, James Husband, 39, of Lufkin, had suffered a gunshot wound and had died, the media report stated.
“Officers found a revolver lying in the floorboard of the vehicle and Husband appeared to have no passengers,” the media report stated.
An autopsy has been ordered in the case, and the incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.