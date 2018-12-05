Polk County grand jury indicts man who allegedly sent harassing messages to law firm

LIVINGSTON TX (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury indicted a 43-year-old man on a third-degree felony stalking charge last week in connection to allegations that he sent multiple harassing electronic messages to the office of a local attorney.
Jody Wayne Pickett, of Onalaska, is still being held in the Polk County Jail. The jail website is showing that he is being held on a harassment of a public servant charge and a harassment charge. Collectively, his bond amount was set at $101,000 for the two charges.
“Most people only think of stalking in terms of physically following and menacing a victim,” said Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon. “The stalking statute, however, is much broader than that and can apply to conduct which is more typically considered to be cyberstalking; or electronic or internet harassment including texting, fax communications, or various web-based or social media platforms.”
According to a press release, the Polk County grand jury handed down the indictment on Nov. 30.
The text of the indictment alleges that on Oct. 24, Pickett sent “repeated communications in a manner reasonably likely to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, embarrass or offend another” to the office of a local attorney.
After the victim reported the matter to the Livingston Police Department, an investigation was conducted. That resulted in criminal charges being filed against Pickett with the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, the press release stated.
Two days later, 258th District Judge E.L. McClendon issued a warrant for Pickett’s arrest. McClendon set the bond amount at $100,000 for the charge.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.