WATCH LIVE: D.C. bids farewell to 41st president

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - Washington D.C. will bid farewell to the 41st president during his funeral service.
A funeral service for Former President George H.W. Bush will take place Wednesday morning at Washington’s National Cathedral.
The four living former presidents, including George W. Bush who will eulogize his father, and President Donald Trump. World envoys, including the king and queen of Jordan and Prince Charles, will also be in attendance.
Bush’s service will cap three days of remembrance as the public paid their respects to the former president during his viewing at the U.S. Capitol.
After the service, Bush’s remain will be taken back to Houston where he will lie in repose at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church until Thursday morning. A funeral service is programmed for 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Bush will then be interred at the the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station.
Dec. 5 was designated as a national day of mourning by President Trump in order to honor Bush. Federal government offices were closed today and flags on public buildings will fly at half-staff for 30 days.
