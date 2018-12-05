Tenaha police arrest 3 on felony drug charges, seize weed, pills, guns, cash

TENAHA, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Tenaha Police Department arrested three people on felony drug charges Monday after they executed a search warrant on a home on Rail Street and found marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, guns, and cash.
John C. Jones, 29, Latishana Gray, 26, and Carlton D. Horton, 28, all of Tenaha, were all arrested and charged with state-jail felony possession of marijuana, according to a post on the Tenaha Police Department’s Facebook page.
Jones was also charged with state-jail felony manufacturing and delivery of marijuana and Horton was also charged with Class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug.
The Facebook post stated that all three have combined bond amounts of $30,000.
“On Monday, December 3, 2018, officers with the Tenaha Police Department executed a search/arrest warrant at a residence located on North Rail street in Tenaha,” the Facebook post stated. “The search warrant pertained to the Possession and distribution of dangerous and illegal narcotics.”
Among the items seized as a result of the search were about two pounds of marijuana, illegally possessed prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, guns, and cash.
Jones, Gray, and Horton were arrested at the scene without incident.
The Facebook post went on to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, Pct. 3 Constable Roy Cheatwood, and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in executing the search.
“Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is urged to contact the Tenaha Police Department at (936) 248-3841,” the Facebook stated. “All callers can remain anonymous; your tips are one of law enforcement’s greatest assets.”
