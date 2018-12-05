Tuesday night basketball: Central Heights upsets Center

By Caleb Beames | December 4, 2018 at 10:21 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:21 PM

Basketball action is starting to heat up as football season starts to make turn to the home stretch. Here are some Tuesdya night scores.

Boys Basketball:

  • Central Heights 47, Center 46
  • LCM 63, Jasper 57
  • Huntington 47, Broaddus 41
  • Central 52, Westwood 51
  • Palestine 65, Kilgore 36
  • Iola 71, Latexo 33
  • Douglass 49, Martinsville 32

Girls Basketball:

  • Lovelady 60, Central 26

