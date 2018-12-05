Two businesses have eye on Crockett

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - Two companies have their eye on establishing business in Crockett.
A waste-oil recycling company is going through the final stages of opening in Crockett.
The city council will vote on a tax abatement request from Texas Futura in its meeting on Friday. City Administrator John Angerstein said the company will move into the Industrial Park.
According to the company’s website, Texas Futura is taking on the task of “saving the Earth from pollution” by recycling waste oil.
Angerstein said the company will employ 20 to 25 people.
Another company is looking to employ up to 300 is hosting a job fair on Monday. Angerstein said the company is a national IT service and would have a service desk call center. They are in Crockett to determine the employee potentiality, Angerstein said.
The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Crockett Civic Center.
