WEBXTRA: SFA bell toll to honor the late George H.W. Bush

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Several commemorative events are planned at Stephen F. Austin State University to honor President George H.W. Bush. Flowers have been placed at the handprints of the former president in the Baker Pattillo Student Center Spirit Lounge. The handprint monument serves as a tribute to five leaders who have made a permanent impression on the university. The university will observe a moment of silence at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the carillon bells that ring from the Griffith Fine Arts Building will toll each hour on the hour.​