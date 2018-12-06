Council approves Angelina Arts Alliance to oversee Pines Theater programs

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -For almost 20 years, the Angelina Arts Alliance has educated and presented performing arts to the community through a variety of programs and performances at the Temple Theater.
Now they are excited to provide their expertise for the Pines Theater as part of a three-year performance management agreement with the City of Lufkin, according to Jennifer Allen the Executive Director of The Angelina Arts Alliance.
"You know, Lufkin is very blessed to have two theaters here in our community that are completely different, different sizes, different feels, so having both of those venues under our umbrella so that we can really take a holistic approach to bringing the performing arts to Lufkin,” said Allen.
The council approved the agreement with a 6 to 1 vote. Ward 1 Councilwoman Guessippina Bonner voted against it, stating the Angelina Arts Alliance has not showed much diversity through their current programs.
"I have not observed the development of or the inclusion of diversity within the infrastructure of that organization, while they may bring one or two performances into the city per year,” said Bonner.
Allen said they have remained true to their mission to enhance cultural offerings to the community over the years.
“And I mean diversity in terms of the performing arts from different cultures, different genres, so it’s more than just one segment. It’s about representing all segment of our population,” she said.
The council agreed to allow the Angelina Arts Alliance to take over the “Pines Presents” management starting in 2019.
They will compensate the Arts Alliance $10,000 for this first year in management fees and $30,00 for 2020 and 2021.
A series of community talks will also be held at the theater to discuss programs and its role in the community.
