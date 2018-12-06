1 dead, 5 Marines still missing after military plane crash off the coast of Japan

(RNN) – One of the Marines recovered after two military warplanes collided in midair off the coast of Japan has died.
A search and rescue mission recovered two Marines after the crash. Five others are still missing, after an incident termed a “mishap."
The Associated Press, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry, said the warplanes, a KC-130 and F/A-18, collided and crashed into the sea about 60 miles from the Japanese island of Shikoku.
The other recovered crew member is in stable condition.
According to the AP, two Marines were aboard the F/A-18 fighter jet and five were aboard the KC-130, a long-range refueling tanker, when the crash happened.
The search and rescue operations continue.
The U.S. Naval Institute reported the aircraft were conducting routine training.
The official U.S. Marines Twitter account tweeted that the incident was under investigation.
Aerial refueling was part of the training, according to the III Marine Expeditionary Force, but it’s unclear what was taking place when crash occurred around noon ET Wednesday.
Japanese authorities are aiding in the search and rescue mission.
