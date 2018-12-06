First Alert Weather Day(s) in place for Friday, early Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** has been declared for Friday and the first half of the day on Saturday as heavy rainfall and possible flooding will be likely throughout East Texas.
A few light showers will begin to develop and creep into East Texas tonight before widespread, heavier rainfall moves in for Friday and the first half of the day on Saturday.
Rainfall amounts will average three-to-five inches, with isolated, higher amounts over six inches are certainly in play before the rain moves east of our area by the early afternoon hours on Saturday.
These heavy rain amounts have prompted the issuance of a Flash Flood Watch for all of our KTRE viewing area. It will start during the midday hours on Friday and will run through Saturday afternoon.
In addition to the rain, it will be cold, with blustery, north winds putting an even bigger chill in the air this weekend.
Some peeks of sunshine will take place on Sunday, but it will be a cold sunshine at that, with highs struggling to make it out of the 40's.
Clearing skies will lead to a couple of light freezes for early next week with cold mornings giving way to cool afternoons.
