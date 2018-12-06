First Alert Weather Days on tap for Friday, Saturday

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Friday and the first half of the day on Saturday as heavy rainfall and possible flooding will be likely throughout East Texas.
Rain showers will start late Thursday evening before picking up in coverage and intensity during the day Friday. The heavy downpours will last through Friday night and into the first half of the day on Saturday before the bulk of the widespread rains shift east of our region by Saturday afternoon.
This rain will likely disrupt your weekend plans, especially if you have anything lined up for Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Rainfall amounts will average three-to-five inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible.
It is in these isolated, higher amounts that exceed five-to-six inches where flooding will be a distinct possibility.
These high rainfall amounts have prompted a Flash Flood Watch for all of our KTRE viewing area. It will start during the midday hours on Friday and will run through Saturday afternoon.
If you reside in a low-lying area or any locations that are susceptible to flooding, you will want to seek higher ground. Rivers, creeks, and bayous will also see an uptick in their water levels, which will more than likely lead to some river flood warnings coming down by the time the rain moves out.
One of the best ways to monitor the where you live with this impending rain event is with our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. You can view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.