Late surge by #2 TVCC lifts Cards over #19 Lady Roadrunners 55-49

From Gary Stallard/ AC AThletics
Seven minutes out of 40.
That’s all the window the second-ranked team in the nation needed to pull off a come-from-behind win against the previously undefeated Angelina College Lady Roadrunners.
No. 2 Trinity Valley trailed by 14 points with just under eight minutes to play in Wednesday’s game at Shands Gymnasium, but then hit five three pointers over the next six minutes while clamping down defensively to rally for a 55-49 win at Shands Gymnasium.
The Lady Cardinals 24-4 in the final seven minutes, getting big shots from Arleighshya McElroy, Tra’dayja Smith and Curtessia Dean to help hand the Lady Roadrunners their first loss of the season.
AC’s Natasha Mack put up big numbers again, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine blocked shots. Mia Williams added 12 points in the loss.
TVCC’s Dean led her group with 14 points. Smith added 13 and Dean 11 to move the Lady Cardinals to 10-0 on the season.
A defensive slugfest went AC’s way over the first three periods, with the Lady Roadrunners holding the Lady Cardinals to just 17.5 percent shooting from the field in the first half. AC led 27-17 at the half, holding the lead at 39-30 by the end of the third quarter.
Then the shooting dried up for the Lady ‘Runners, who missed all seven of their three-point attempts and five of seven free throws in the final eight minutes.
The Lady Roadrunners (10-1, 1-1) will close out the semester with a road trip at Coastal Bend College on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m. in Beeville.