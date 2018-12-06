Nacogdoches police investigating home invasion where man allegedly assaulted ex-girlfriend

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a home-invasion burglary in which a man allegedly entered a residence on Old Line Drive and assaulted his ex-girlfriend late Wednesday night.
Sgt. Brett Ayres with the Nacogdoches Police Department said that NPD officers were dispatched out to a residence in the 100 block of Old Line Drive shortly before midnight on Wednesday in reference to a burglary that had occurred about two hours earlier.
The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend forced his way inside her residence and assaulted her, causing minor injuries. The man also allegedly damaged a fish tank in the residence, Ayres said.
Ayres said the suspect was not at the scene when NPD officers arrived at the scene.
The case has been turned over to Nacogdoches PD detectives, and it is still under investigation.
