Portion of Nacogdoches Lanana Creek Trail re-named in honor of Francis Shofner
A portion of the Lana Trail Creek Trail in Nacogdoches has been re-named in honor of the late Francis Shofner. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum | December 5, 2018 at 6:50 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 6:50 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A scenic stretch of the Lanana Creek trail in Nacogdoches now carries the name “Francis Shofner Memorial Trail."

Tuesday night, the Nacogdoches City Council gave its seal of approval to the honor.

A pond will be a feature sight on the newly named Francis Shofner Memorial Loop in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Francis Shofner was a founding member of the Banita and Lanana Creek Trail Committee. She served on many other boards. The citizen who made Nacogdoches a better place passed away in 2017.

The trail is under development, but is located west of North University Drive near Southeast Stallings Drive. It’s been referred to as the “North Pond Loop.” It can be accessed at the Maroney Park entrance where a trail head will be constructed.

A dedication will planned for next year.

