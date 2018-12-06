Portion of Nacogdoches Lanana Creek Trail re-named in honor of Francis Shofner

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A scenic stretch of the Lanana Creek trail in Nacogdoches now carries the name “Francis Shofner Memorial Trail."
Tuesday night, the Nacogdoches City Council gave its seal of approval to the honor.
Francis Shofner was a founding member of the Banita and Lanana Creek Trail Committee. She served on many other boards. The citizen who made Nacogdoches a better place passed away in 2017.
The trail is under development, but is located west of North University Drive near Southeast Stallings Drive. It’s been referred to as the “North Pond Loop.” It can be accessed at the Maroney Park entrance where a trail head will be constructed.
A dedication will planned for next year.
