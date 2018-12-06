SFA to make beach volleyball its latest NCAA sport

In an announcement made Wednesday by SFA director of athletics Ryan Ivey, SFA will added beach volleyball as its 18th NCAA Division I intercollegiate sport. SFA's inaugural season of beach volleyball will be the 2019-20 academic year with the sport set to receive full funding the following year (2020-21). "We are excited about the opportunity to add Beach Volleyball to our sport offerings," commented Ivey. "Having Beach Volleyball provides a fun and unique sport that provides another entertainment and student engagement opportunity, while showing our continued commitment to our Title IX plan." Picked to lead the Ladyjacks' beach volleyball program is head coach Alex Luna who joins SFA following a two-year stint as the assistant beach volleyball coach at San Jose State University. While on the Spartans' staff, Luna also served as an assistant coach for the indoor volleyball program. With the addition of beach volleyball at SFA, Debbie Humphreys will continue to serve as the Ladyjacks' volleyball coach and will also serve as the director of volleyball which includes joint oversight of the beach volleyball program. "We are excited to welcome Alex to SFA and Nacogdoches as our very first Beach Volleyball coach," Ivey remarked.