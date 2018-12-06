UK's Boris Johnson reprimanded for failing to report income

Boris Johnson MP stands to speak in the House of Commons at the start of a five-day debate on the Brexit European Union Withdrawal Agreement, Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018. The British government received a historic rebuke from lawmakers on Tuesday over its Brexit plans, an inauspicious sign for Prime Minister Theresa May as she opened an epic debate in Parliament that will decide the fate of her Brexit divorce deal with the European Union. (Parliament TV/PA via AP) (Parliament TV)