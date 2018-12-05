8-year-old boy with terminal brain tumor only wants you to send him cards for Christmas

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - The season of giving is upon us, and one woman is proving that to be true as she asks the Southwest Louisiana community and beyond to send Christmas cards to a Vinton boy with a terminal brain tumor.
“Last week, we got the news that his tumor was growing. At the start, they give you nine to 12 months. And on the 12th of this month, it’ll be nine months," Danielle Quibodeaux, Drake Quibodeaux’s mom, said.
Earlier this year, now, eight-year-old Drake was diagnosed with Difuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a terminal brain tumor.
“What do you want to do for Christmas?" Quibodeaux said.
“Tough," Drake said quietly. “It’s tough.”
“That’s a tough question, he said.” Quibodeaux clarified. "We have got to go see LSU football and we had a deer hunt. He killed a deer, so, I don’t know what we could possibly do to top that.”
So, this holiday season, a family friend decided to post on Facebook asking people to “flood his mailbox” with Christmas cards.
“It’s not about presents, it’s not about nothing. It’s about letting him know the community loves him and they’re behind him,” Quibodeaux said.
Quibodeaux said this gesture gives them hope, no matter what they’re going through.
“We’re blown away with the support. People will come up to me and they’re like ‘thank you for letting us take part in this.’ I’m like, ‘I should be thanking you.’ I don’t know why they’re thanking me because it should be the other way around, but we’re blown away,” she said.
Drake has already gotten six cards and he’s excited to get more.
“How many do you want to get? (Drake:) ’190.' 190. He wants 190 cards; is his goal,” Quibodeaux said. “We tape them to our front door. He just looks at them and says ‘They love me so much mama.’ he says. I’m like ‘yes baby.’”
If you want to send Drake a Christmas card, his address is:
2412 Hwy 388, Vinton, LA, 70668.
