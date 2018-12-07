After a year full of tears, Ariana Grande comes out on top

Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini)
By MESFIN FEKADU | December 7, 2018 at 3:18 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 3:18 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande capped off a successful year as a pop star — but a trying one as a maturing young woman — at the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event, where she was named Woman of the Year.

The 25-year-old singer was teary-eyed at times during her acceptance speech Thursday as she reflected on her year, which included the end of her relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson and the death of her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller.

Grande's successful year included a third No. 1 album with "Sweetener." She sang "Thank U, Next" in front of the audience in New York City including fellow honorees Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, SZA and Hayley Kiyoko.

Patti LaBelle praised Grande for her strong vocals before handing her the award.

Janelle Monae, left, and Cyndi Lauper attend the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kacey Musgraves attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae, left, and Cyndi Lauper attend the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cyndi Lauper attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Alicia Keys attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Alicia Keys attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Alicia Keys attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Dua Lipa attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
St. Vincent attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Dua Lipa attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Anderson .Paak attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tierra Whack attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Regina Spektor attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Grace VanderWaal attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Fletcher, from left, Michelle Jubelirer and Maggie Rogers attend the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lauren Jauregui attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ellie Goulding attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Hayley Kiyoko attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
