After a year full of tears, Ariana Grande comes out on top

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande capped off a successful year as a pop star — but a trying one as a maturing young woman — at the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event, where she was named Woman of the Year.
The 25-year-old singer was teary-eyed at times during her acceptance speech Thursday as she reflected on her year, which included the end of her relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson and the death of her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller.
Grande's successful year included a third No. 1 album with "Sweetener." She sang "Thank U, Next" in front of the audience in New York City including fellow honorees Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, SZA and Hayley Kiyoko.
Patti LaBelle praised Grande for her strong vocals before handing her the award.