Constable: Nacogdoches man stole from mailboxes, used information to activate credit cards

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stealing identities from mailboxes and using to activate credit cards could be facing up to 22 credit/debit card abuse charges, according to Pct. 4 Constable David Stone.
Casssey Brandon Beall, 30, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, two third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a felon charges, a state-jail felony credit or debit card abuse charge, a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, and a Class B misdemeanor evading arrest charge.
No bond amounts have been set for Beall’s charges yet.
Stone said that Beall checked people’s mailboxes for identifying information. When Beall found that sort of information, he allegedly used it to activate numerous credit cards in those people’s names.
After an investigation, Stone and one of his deputies set up a sting with the assistance of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Stone said they caught Beall in the act and took him into custody. He added that they found that Beall had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest out of Bexar County.
