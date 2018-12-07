East Texas Ag News: Calf prices down this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The price for calves is down this week compared to recent weeks.
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Center in Overton, most of the market is down compared to recent weeks.
The average price for steer, between five and six-hundred pounds, ended at about $160 for November.
That’s down $5 from the month before. Heavier feeder steer, that weigh more than 7 hundred pounds, dropped $12 compared to last year’s numbers.
Prices are getting pushed up due to more calves and feeders hitting the market and some higher feed prices.