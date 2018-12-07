Emergency crews responding to report of a vehicle in a creek

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - UPDATE: According to law enforcement, a car missed a turn and went into a shallow creek.
No one had to be rescued and a wrecker has been called.
Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle reported to be in a creek.
According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, units from the sheriff’s office, as well as DPS, Huntington Police, and the Huntington Fire Department are responding to the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the scene was reported to be on Gibsonville Road.
Other details are limited at this time. KTRE will continue to update the story.
