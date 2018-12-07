First Alert Weather Day in effect from now until midday Saturday

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for the rest of today and will last through midday Saturday as the heavy rain and flood potential will remain with us as we head into the weekend.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of our counties and communities through Saturday afternoon as 3-5” of rain are likely for most areas. However, isolated, higher amounts of 5-7” will be possible before the rain exits the scene by late Saturday morning.
Steady rain showers will continue through the rest of your Friday before the heaviest rainfall moves in overnight. If we do see any flooding issues, it more than likely will not occur until the late overnight and early morning hours on Saturday.
If you reside in a low-lying area or any locations that are susceptible to flooding, you will want to seek higher ground. Rivers, creeks, and bayous will also see an uptick in their water levels and could rise above flood stage, which will lead to river flood warnings extending into next week.
