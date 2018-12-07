Former Houston Astros infielder dies in car wreck

KTRE - A former Houston Astros infielder has died in a car accident.
Major League Baseball announced Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo have passed away.
Valbuena played baseball with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.
He played with the Indians in Cleveland in 2009, 2010 and 2011. The infielder hit 13 homers with Cleveland.
His best year came in 2014. Valbuena had 119 hits, 16 homers and posted a batting average of .249.
