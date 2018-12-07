Heavy Rains and Possible Flash Flooding Keep First Alert Weather Day(s) in Place Through Saturday Morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** remains in place through tonight and the first half of the day on Saturday as heavy rainfall and possible flooding will be likely throughout East Texas.
Steady rain showers, some of which will be heavy at times, will continue for the rest of today and tonight. The rain that moves in tonight could be very heavy at times, possibly leading to some flash flooding for parts of East Texas.
Rainfall amounts will average three-to-five inches, with isolated, higher amounts over six inches certainly in play before the rain shifts out of our area by early Saturday morning.
These heavy rain amounts have prompted the issuance of a Flash Flood Watch for all of our KTRE viewing area. It will run through Saturday morning before drier air returns to East Texas.
In addition to the rain, it will be a cold weekend, with blustery, north winds putting an even bigger chill in the air.
Clouds will likely hang with us all weekend long, making for a cold, winter scene throughout the Piney Woods.
Temperatures will fall through the 40′s on Saturday and will not climb out of the 40′s whatsoever on Sunday.
Skies will finally clear out on Sunday night and early next week, which will lead to a couple of light freezes for next Monday and Tuesday mornings.
A cool sunshine will prevail through Tuesday before increasing clouds and a quick shot at some rain and thunder arrive for the middle-to-latter part of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.