TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This wonderful recipe is perfect for holiday family dinners or even fancy dinner parties. Shalene MCNeill with the Texas Beef Council shows you how to do it!
Herbed beef tenderloin with holiday rice by Texas Beef Council
Ingredients
· 1 beef tenderloin roast center-cut (2 to 3 pounds)
· 2 teaspoons olive oil
· 2 cloves garlic, minced
· 1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil
· 1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
· 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
· 2 tablespoons butter
· 3/4 cup each chopped onion and chopped red bell pepper
· 1 clove garlic, minced
· 1 package (9 ounces) frozen French-style green beans, defrosted
· 3 cups hot cooked rice
· 1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted
Preparation
- Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press onto beef roast. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 35 to 45 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.
- Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10° to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
- Heat butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add beans; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in rice and almonds; heat through. Carve roast; season with salt. Serve with rice.