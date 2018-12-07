Herbed beef tenderloin with holiday rice by Texas Beef Council

Herbed Beef Tenderloin with Holiday Rice
By Shalene McNeill | December 7, 2018 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 3:31 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This wonderful recipe is perfect for holiday family dinners or even fancy dinner parties. Shalene MCNeill with the Texas Beef Council shows you how to do it!

Ingredients

· 1 beef tenderloin roast center-cut (2 to 3 pounds)

· 2 teaspoons olive oil

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil

· 1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

· 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

· 2 tablespoons butter

· 3/4 cup each chopped onion and chopped red bell pepper

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· 1 package (9 ounces) frozen French-style green beans, defrosted

· 3 cups hot cooked rice

· 1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Preparation

  • Heat  oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press onto beef roast. Place  roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer  so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat. Do not  add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 35 to 45 minutes for medium rare;  45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.
  • Remove  roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for  medium. Tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes. (Temperature will continue  to rise about 10° to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for  medium.)
  • Heat  butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper and  garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add beans; cook and stir  2 minutes. Stir in rice and almonds; heat through. Carve roast; season  with salt. Serve with rice.