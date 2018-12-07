Livingston woman arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to fatal February wreck

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Alabama Coushatta Police Department arrested a Livingston woman for intoxication manslaughter Thursday in connection to a fatal wreck that occurred back in February.
Micayla Lynette Alec, 24. Is still being held in the Polk County on two intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle charges and an intoxication assault with a vehicle charge. No bond amounts have been set for her charges yet.
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday that one of Alec’s intoxication manslaughter charges is in connection to a Feb. 14 wreck that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old Lufkin man.
Staff at the Polk County Jail said that the two counts of intoxicated manslaughter are not an error. East Texas News has reached out to Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon for clarification.
According to a previous story, the wreck occurred on FM 2500 about 15 miles north of Livingston in the evening hours Feb. 14.
The preliminary crash investigation shows that Alec was driving a 2007 Toyota passenger car south on FM 2500 when her vehicle slid over into the northbound lane and hit a 2014 Nissan passenger car driven by Freddie Barnes, of Lufkin.
Barnes and two passengers were taken to CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston for treatment of their injuries. Barnes died at the hospital later that day.
Alec was also taken to CHI St. Luke's Hospital in Livingston.
