Polk County traffic stop leads to 5 drug arrests, seizure of weed, ecstasy

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A traffic stop in Polk County resulted in the sheriff’s office making five arrests and seizing marijuana, ecstasy pills, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia Tuesday.
Lucas Allen Huffin, 25, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on two felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charges. Collectively, his bond amount was set at $150,000.
Other additional arrests and charges include:
- Jeremy Blount - possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kionte Kilon Card - possessin of a controlled substance
- Nathaniel Wells - possession of drug paraphernalia
- John Yopp - possession of drug paraphernalia
According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division received a Crime Stoppers tip that alleged Huffin was delivering illegal narcotics in the Polk County area.
PCSO detectives spotted a vehicle matching the description given in the Crime Stoppers tip traveling on FM 3459, the press release stated. The detectives made a traffic stop on the vehicle near the entrance to Yaupon Cove.
After the PCSO noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Huffin and Card were removed from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle turned up half an ounce of marijuana and 70 ecstasy pills, the press release stated.
Huffin was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and Card was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, the press release stated.
According to the press release, investigation produced enough probable cause for the PCSO detectives to search Huffin’s house in the 300 block of Alan Road. When law enforcement officers made entry into the house, they found Blount, Wells, and Yopp inside.
The occupants of the house confirmed that Huffin lived there, the press release stated.
A search of the house revealed more than 500 ecstasy pills, about 41 grams of marijuana, THC wax, and a “large amount of drug paraphernalia.”
“Later, Huffin admitted that the ecstasy and marijuana belonged to him,” the press release stated.
As a result, Huffin was charged with an additional count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. An additional possession of a controlled substance is pending against Yopp, who was allegedly in possession of THC wax.
