Reward offered for information on killing of cow, three cow dogs in San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) - The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Larry Hand is asking for the public’s help in regards to the recent shooting of a cow and three working cow dogs in Eastern San Augustine County.
According to a press release, a local rancher was gathering cattle November 29, 2018, with the assistance of a hired cowbody and the highly trained cow dogs belonging to the cowboy. When one cow got away, the cowboy sent his dogs to bring the wayward cow back to the herd. The dogs, however, never returned.
According to TSCRA, the rancher and cowboy heard several gunshots shortly after the dogs left in pursuit of the cow. Investigators now believe the shots were related, as the three dogs along with the missing cow were eventually found dead within feet of one another deeper in the ranch, all with apparent gunshot wounds, according to TSCRA.
Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crimes, according to TSCRA.
TSCRA Special Ranger Hand is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Larry Hand at (903) 592-5252.
All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously, according to TSCRA.
