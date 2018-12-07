Newton to try for back-to-back championships after win over Daingerfield

(KTRE) - The Newton Eagles will head to the state semi-finals again this season.
The Eagles beat the Daingerfield Tigers 79-12 Thursday night. They’ll move on to play the winner of the East Bernard-Tidehaven game, which will be played on Friday night.
The Newton Eagles won the state 3A championship in 2017.
The San Augustine Wolves will head to the state semi-finals after Thursday night’s win over Tenaha.
San Augustine beat Tenaha’s Tigers with a score of 43-17.
This makes the second year in a row that San Augustine has made to to the state semi-finals. In 2017, they were defeated by Refugio.
Next, San Augustine heads to the state semi-finals where they’ll face the winner of the face-off between Mason and Refugio; a win by Refugio would make for an exciting rematch of last year’s semi-finals game.
That will be played on Friday at the Alamo Dome.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.