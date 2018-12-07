Tenaha parents settle with Trinity ISD over 2016 death of daughter on school van

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The parents of a Trinity ISD student who was killed on a bus that had allegedly not been modified to meet safety standards have reached a settlement with the district.
Though the terms of the settlement are confidential, the parents told us recently that the main reason they decided to go to court was to save other parents' children in the future.
Journey Magness was killed when the Trinity ISD school van she and eight other children were in was rear-ended by a pickup truck. She suffered a broken neck, the AP reported. They noted the lack of reinforced, high-back seats on the van.
The family said her death caused the Trinity ISD school district to make changes. Those changes include no longer transporting children in vans, requiring proper training to drive, and ensuring all employees are trained in CPR and First Aid.
