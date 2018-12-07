Trinity County Sheriff puts person who dropped wallet near copper theft scene on notice

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace put the person who dropped his or her wallet near where someone had cut a fence and stolen copper from an Entergy substation in the Woodlake area on notice in a Facebook post Thursday.
“To the person that dropped their wallet by the fence, you have 24 hours to come to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office to explain why your wallet was there, or a warrant could be issued for your arrest,” Wallace wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “Please share so said person will see this.”
According to the post, TCSO deputies were dispatched out to an Entergy substation in the Woodlake area on Dec. 5 in reference to report about a copper theft. During the course of their investigation, deputies found a wallet with a Texas driver’s license near where the fence had been cut, so the suspect or suspects could get into the substation.
