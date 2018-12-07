Walgreens launches next-day drug delivery service with FedEx

Customers will be able to get their prescriptions delivered for $4.99. (Source: CNN)
December 7, 2018 at 9:01 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 10:06 AM

(CNN) - Need your prescription in a hurry?

Walgreens has announced it’s launching a next-day drug delivery service.

It's called Walgreens Express.

The drugstore chain says it will partner with FedEx for the program.

Patients pay $5 to have their prescription drugs delivered next day. But, they must place an order by 4 p.m. on weekdays.

In certain cities you could get same-day delivery.

The announcement comes after CVS Health recently started a similar service.

