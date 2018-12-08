Heartbreak at WRJ: SFA falls 96-93 to Louisiana Tech in OT

SECOND HALF• The adjustments Louisiana Tech made at the break paid dividends as the Bulldogs sprinted out of the gates scorching hot in the final 20 minutes of action. • Through the first 5:33 of the second half, the Bulldogs took off on an 18-7 run to grab their first lead of the game. Pemberton drilled another three - this one with 14:27 to go in the frame - to hand Louisiana Tech its first least inside William R. Johnson Coliseum since 1999.• At no point through the first 10:11 of the second half did Louisiana Tech cool off. In that span, the Bulldogs outscored the 'Jacks 36-14 to open up a 67-54 lead with 9:49 to go in regulation. • Louisiana Tech's lead remained double-digits when Anthony Duriji made matters 72-60 with 6:48 left following a layup. After that, however, Harris went to work for the 'Jacks. The junior netted eight of the next 10 points for the hosts, punctuating that run with a powerful two-handed slam that cut the Bulldogs' lead down to 74-71 with 4:05 left.• Unfortunately, following that slam, Harris was hit with a technical foul and was forced to exit the game. • Louisiana Tech's lead grew to 77-71 thanks to a fast break dunk by Derric Jean with 2:58 left but Bogues and Fitzgerald kept SFA right in the thick of things by netting 10 of the team's final 12 points of regulation. • Bogues' three-pointer with 21 ticket to go pulled SFA within one and after Jean split a pair at the free throw line with 10 seconds left Nathan Bain grabbed his own rebound off of a free throw miss with five seconds to go before Fitzgerald eventually got his mitts on the ball and sent things to overtime with hit put-back layup with 2.1 seconds left.