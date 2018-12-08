Jasper County Sheriff: Body found believed to be a case of homicide

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office they believe a body found near Jasper Friday night is a case of homicide.
According to a press release, on December 7, 2018 at approximately 9:20 PM, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible homicide. Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies arrived on scene and located a body in the woods north of Jasper. Sheriff Newman says that he believes the incident to be a case of homicide.
The press release said Sheriff Newman said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Spikes of Jasper, was found on Friday evening by a family member on Hi-Truitt Road, just off of Highway 96 North.
According to Sheriff Newman, Spikes had been missing for a day or so and family members used a tracking app in his cell phone to find his body.
Sheriff Newman said that the Spikes’ body was taken to the Beaumont Medical Examiner’s office where Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Daniel Whitton ordered that an autopsy be performed. Sheriff Newman said that this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417.
