There’s another really big cow in California

“Somebody called me, they’re like, ‘Hey Lindsey, there’s this steer down the road and, you know, he’s hungry, he’s been mooing for days,’” she said. “So I drove over there with some friends, and we had a trailer and two trucks full of people. Once they finally decided, ‘OK, we’re going to relinquish him to you,’ then we got him in about two hours later and drove off. And he’s been with us ever since.”