Former Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland dies at 90

Bergland, a Democrat, was a U.S. House member from 1971 to 1977 before becoming agriculture secretary shortly after beginning his fourth term in Congress. While heading the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Bergland commissioned a major report on the structure of American agriculture, "A Time to Choose," and also a USDA study on organic farming. He later served as vice president and general manager of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and as a regent at the University of Minnesota.