Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We started today off cold, in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. Cloud cover and northerly winds will keep temps chilly in the mid to upper 40s today, but thankfully our cloud cover will slightly start to break apart this afternoon and we will end the day with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine returns by Monday but it will be a cold start with morning temps near or below freezing and highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Another round of possible freezing temps and sunshine for Tuesday morning with highs warming into the mid-50s by Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover returns on Wednesday with high temperatures near 60 degrees and a 30% chance of showers later in the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 40-50% for Thursday as a cold front is expected to move through later in the day. Another cold front is expected on Friday but won’t bring any more likely rain chances. Temperatures behind the pair of fronts will drop back into the lower to mid-50s for highs with sunshine returning by Saturday.