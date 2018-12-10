Business owners need to teach staffers about password safety

Whenever there's news of a data breach at a big company, or people hear of a friend's email being hacked, many computer users realize they need to change their passwords. It's a good start, but not enough. A study by researchers at Virginia Tech's Department of Computer Science found that it's fairly easy to guess how people modify their passwords after a breach. The researchers used a computer program that was able about half the time to figure out what a new password was based on an existing one. A cyberthief could also use such a program. So, owners who want to increase their cybersecurity need to not only ask employees to change their passwords, but to also come up with entirely new ones — changing a password like "aardvark123" to "aardvark124" isn't secure.