Five East Texas teams still alive for state championships

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Five weeks ago, the 2018 UIL Football Playoffs started with 704 teams. Now there are just 44 teams remaining, with five of those teams being from East Texas.
The State semifinals kick off Thursday night and each of the games involving East Texas teams includes a ranked opponent, whether it be one of ours of the team our East Texas school is facing. The shot at a state championship is very real. With a win this week, the teams that survive will have one last game next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Here are the games:
Thursday:
2A DI - San Augustine vs #1 Mason, 7:30 p.m. @ Waco ISD Stadium
Friday:
3A DI - Malakoff vs #3 Brock, 4:00 p.m. @ The Star in Frisco
3A DII - #1 Newton vs East Bernard, 7:30 p.m. @ Texan Drive Stadium
4ADI - #1 Carthage vs Liberty Hill, 7:30 p.m. @ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Saturday:
6A DII - #4 Longview vs Amarillo Tascosa, 8 p.m. @ AT&T Stadium
